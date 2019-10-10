VeriBlock Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $31,707.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00205856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.01066823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriBlock’s total supply is 797,287,866 coins and its circulating supply is 519,298,506 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

