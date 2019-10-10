VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DEUR) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DEUR) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.