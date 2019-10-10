Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.06. 362,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $223.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

