ValuEngine Downgrades PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) to Strong Sell

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

