ValuEngine Downgrades PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) to Strong Sell

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

