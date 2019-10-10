ValuEngine Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Sell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.12.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Dover has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 134.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

