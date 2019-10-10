Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

VCNX traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maurice Zauderer acquired 183,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,838,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,023,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,198. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

