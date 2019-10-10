Utrust Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Utrust has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $1.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00202658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.01031630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

