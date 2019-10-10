URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.87

Shares of URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.87 and traded as low as $300.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.87.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.