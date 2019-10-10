UnlimitedIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $556,169.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $556,169.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

