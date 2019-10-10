Universa Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $11,416.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

