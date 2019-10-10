UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

