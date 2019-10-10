United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 427,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. 1,043,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

