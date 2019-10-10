United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

USM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 154.8% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $14,501,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 8.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 51.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

