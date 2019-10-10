United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

UAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,850. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

