TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $653,958.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 55,569,004,009 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.