TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.78. TSR shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get TSR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Further Reading: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.