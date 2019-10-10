Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

