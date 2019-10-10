Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,418,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,385,000 after buying an additional 1,380,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after buying an additional 1,111,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after buying an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,258,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after buying an additional 657,795 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,982,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 392,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,366. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

