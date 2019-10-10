Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of BX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 4,779,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,087. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

