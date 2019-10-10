Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,398,000 after purchasing an additional 488,462 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 14,184,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,189,012. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

