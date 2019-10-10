Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 2,220,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,080. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.