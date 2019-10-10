Truvestments Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 748,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,988. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

