Truvestments Capital LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,125,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,720,820. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.