TrueChain Market Capitalization Tops $20.82 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $20.82 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039512 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.69 or 0.06291245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016331 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.