TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 304 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

