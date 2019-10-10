Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

TSC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $631.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $28.11.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 4,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,604.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $46,348.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

