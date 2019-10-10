Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

TSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after buying an additional 663,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,805,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,832,000 after buying an additional 536,746 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trinseo by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 488,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 153,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 100,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

