TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 2,946,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

