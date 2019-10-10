TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,822,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MTCH traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 378,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

