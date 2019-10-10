Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $0.96. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 101,135 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$110.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,990,675.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

