Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,671. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 207.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.