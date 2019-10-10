TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.62.

TRXC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 1,865,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,167. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransEnterix by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TransEnterix by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransEnterix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

