Tourist Token Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $9,822.00 and $15,172.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00205527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.01065871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.