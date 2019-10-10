Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.