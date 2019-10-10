Tiaa Fsb Buys 303 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of D opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.