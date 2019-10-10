Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,271 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,597. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

