Tiaa Fsb Acquires 85,654 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,443.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,259. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

