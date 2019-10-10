Tiaa Fsb Acquires 6,015 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $107.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

