TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of TXMD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 101,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,284. The company has a market cap of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,844.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167. 18.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

