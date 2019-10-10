The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 550,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

