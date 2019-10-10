The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,540 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $168,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 122,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

