The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03, approximately 3,854 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.