Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

