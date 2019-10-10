Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.58

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 19519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

