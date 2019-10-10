TELUS (TSE:T) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted TELUS’s ranking:

Shares of T stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$47.78. The company had a trading volume of 460,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.75. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$51.22.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

