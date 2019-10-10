TCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,655.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, TCASH has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $10,655.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 159.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

