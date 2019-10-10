Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Trading Down 33.3%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 514,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 217,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 28.08 and a quick ratio of 27.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

