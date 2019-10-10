Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.66% of Systemax worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Systemax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Systemax by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Systemax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Systemax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Systemax alerts:

NYSE:SYX opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.