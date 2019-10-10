Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switcheo has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00204078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01051913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00088193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

