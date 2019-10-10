Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Eric Evans purchased 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,347.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 318,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 202,617 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 188,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

